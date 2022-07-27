PCN begins move to end illegal operations of pharmaceutical stores in Taraba

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), on Wednesday, organised orientation and continuing education programme for patent medicine and proprietary vendors in Taraba state.

Mr. A. E. Gwa., deputy director, North East zonal office of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria explained during the event that the training was to ensure pharmaceutical vendors in Taraba obtain the legal right for operating their medicine shops.

He said the idea was to boost the standard of PCN operation and ensure all operators of medicine shops are legally licensed to guarantee the health of the masses.

“The PCN has decided not to penalise illegal operators of medicine stores but rather train and license…