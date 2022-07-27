Peter Obi commends Osinbajo for trusting Nigerian healthcare professionals

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has commended the vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for trusting the Nigerian healthcare professionals for his leg surgery. Obi then urged Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from Osinbajo and patronise local healthcare services.

The former governor of Anambra State who disclosed this on Tuesday via his verified Twitter account said the only way Nigerian leaders can restore confidence in local healthcare is by investing and making use of the healthcare system.

” His (Osinbajo) choice of following through the medical rehabilitation process in Nigeria is commendable. As…