Senators give Buhari six weeks ultimatum or face impeachment

The floor of the Senate, on Wednesday, witnessed an unprecedented commotion as opposition senators across party lines, angrily stormed out of plenary, chanting President Muhammadu Buhari must go and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, should follow.

The lawmakers are actually protesting against the worsening security situation in the country.

Trouble started when the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda, raised a point of order for the Senate to deliberate on issues raised at the closed-door session which lasted for two hours.

The Senate President had after the closed-door session, announced that issues relating to smooth running of the Senate and unity in Nigeria were…