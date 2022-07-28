Aggrieved Plateau APC guber aspirants, elders form pressure group to fight injustice

The internal disputes rocking the Plateau State chapter of All Progressive Congress ( APC) have taken another dimension as 18 aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants and other stakeholders have formed a group christened  “Plateau Project 2” to pursue litigations and petitions arising from the gubernatorial primary of the party.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr Omar Shittien said “the group represent a political movement to pursue the injustice perpetrated by certain forces in the party.

“We are dismayed over the blatant refusal of the party to conduct an election of delegates…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

