ASUU strike: NLC leads protest to NASS

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday took the ongoing solidarity protest to the National Assembly Abuja over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU and vowed a total shutdown of the economy if nothing was done immediately by the Federal government for students to return to Schools

The protesters who were led to the NASS Complex by the National President of ASUU, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the National President of the Nigeria Youth Council; the National President of the Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), expressed anger that the Minister of Labour, Productivity and Employment,…