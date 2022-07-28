Bandits kill 6, injure many, hoist flag in Plateau community

Six persons have been killed in the Wase local government area of Plateau by gunmen suspected to be bandits who hoisted their flag in the affected community after the midnight raid on Thursday.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits in their large number rode on motorcycles into Pinua village in the early hour of Thursday and went on a shooting spree, killing six natives while several others sustained gunshot wounds.

A source who escape the attack said that the bandits looted the community by carting away foodstuff, motorcycles and other valuable items adding that they equally hosted their flag in the community after the attack.

The source declared thus: “Before the arrival of…