CIoTA holds mid-year membership induction, inducts 151 members

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) at its mid year membership induction ceremony held recently in Lagos inducted 151 members into its fold. In a statement signed by the institute’s national publicity secretary and chairperson, Media and Publicity Committee, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, the induction programme was chaired by His Royal Majesty, Oba […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

