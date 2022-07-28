FG approves three Airbus, Boeing aircraft for Nigeria Air take-off

ALL hope is not lost for Nigeria to get another national airline as the Federal Government has just approved the leasing of three aircraft manufactured by the Boeing and Airbus companies.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, hinted at this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Sirika, the coming national carrier, Nigeria Air, will commence flights with domestic operations and subsequently expand to regional and intercontinental routes. Sirika, who was silent on the probable date the new airline would take off, however, said, “We will…