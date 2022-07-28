Icegrin releases new EP, Mindset

The much-awaited EP, Mindset, from rising Nigerian music star, Icegrin has been released as fans praised the budding singer for his genius body of work and urged him to keep the music flag flying amid rife competition.

Icegrin seems to have mastered the art of making relatable music that has made him one of the most talked about Nigerian rising music stars as he pours the best of his element into the new EP released days back.

Icegrin who has become a popular music brand in the Nigerian music industry and beyond described his new work as one that would change the face of Nigerian afrobeat music, adding that he paid…