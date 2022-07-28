Nigerians tired, gravitating towards self help ― NSA

The National Security Council is working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country as it observed that Nigerians are tired and gravitating towards self-help.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), stated this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Joined by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, he noted that the country is in a difficult situation, saying that the President is aware of the people’s concerns about the growing insecurity.

He revealed that the Security Council has agreed…