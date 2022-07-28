Ogun and the lessons from Kizito High School

YOU may or may not have seen the recent pictures showing students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, writing their promotion examinations on the bare floor. That, actually, paints an accurate picture of the situation across the country. Only last year, pictures of primary school pupils singing the national anthem at a school in Lagos, with almost half of their bodies submerged in water, went viral on the internet. The truth is that quite unlike in the 60s and 70s when primary and secondary schools could compete quite favourably with their counterparts across Africa and even the world, things have gone so terribly bad over the years. Inheriting the rot left by the…