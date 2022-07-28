State House, Indian hospital partner to tackle cancer, heart diseases, others

The State House Clinic, Abuja has entered into a partnership with medical doctors in the New Delhi, India-based Apollo Hospital to bring relief to Nigerians suffering from cancer, kidney and heart-related diseases in the country.

Toward this, a team of specialised doctors from the hospital have already arrived in Abuja to offer free medical consultations on malignant cancer, end-stage heart failure and remedies as well as kidney transplant.

The Medical Director in charge of State House Clinic, Dr Munir Yakasai, disclosed this on Thursday, in an interview with correspondents.

He said: “It is a friendly medical collaboration and this has been going on for long, for almost 6-7…