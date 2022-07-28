Tin-Can Customs generates N274.320bn revenue in six months

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recently said it intercepted 300 rounds of live ammunition, one pistol and two empty magazines alongside one suspect at the port.

It also said it recorded a collection of N274.320 billion revenue in the half year of 2022 and seized 145 kilograms of Colorado (Indian Hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks.

Speaking during a press briefing held recently at the Tin-Can Island Ports to showcase the seizures, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Adekunle Oloyede, said the revenue generated between January 1 to June 31, 2022, was a 27.50 increase from last year’s collection of N229.322 within…