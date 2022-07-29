Again, Tambuwal receives another Sokoto APC chieftain, Yabo to PDP

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has again received into the fold of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) another chieftain of the state branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Dahiru Maishanu Yabo.

Yabo, the defector, a former Commissioner for Information as well as Solid Minerals in the state, was received by the Governor, his Deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad (Mni), the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad and other government officials at Government House, Sokoto on Thursday.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello,…