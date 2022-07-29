APC Presidential candidate not a religious bigot ― Hon Suleiman

Director General, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Hon Aminu Suleiman has stated that the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a religious bigot as insinuated by his political opponents

Suleiman who stated this to newsmen after the inauguration of the Executives of TSO, Plateau State chapter in Jos said the presidential candidate is a detribalized Nigerian who abhors injustice or discrimination under any guise.

According to him, voting for Tinubu in 2023 will promote harmony, peace, religious tolerance and development adding that his family is a good reference point when it comes to tolerance.

“We are confident that the APC…