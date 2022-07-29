Aseyin: Curfew in Iseyin as traditionalists hold special prayer session on Sunday

The seventh-day special prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, by the Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria (TRWASO) Iseyin Chapter, will hold on Sunday at Aseyin’s palace, Oja Oba, Iseyin.

A statement signed by the head of TRWASO Iseyin Chapter, who is also the Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyin, Chief Ifasoji Oluwo, indicated that the seventh day ‘Ije Rites’ will involve sacrifices and prayers, which will culminate in a night curfew for further spiritual appeasements.

Oluwo Aseyin is the traditional Chief that oversees the rites of installation of a new king and burial of the one that joins…