Brillsta drops video, audio for new single ‘One Hundred’

Trap Records Entertainment artist Brillsta, serves up the visuals for his latest single ‘One Hundred’, a love-themed song that’s currently trending on TikTok and beyond.

Directed on location in Lagos by Mattmaxx, ‘One Hundred’ sees Brillsta in his full artistic element as he delivers another potential hit as always.

Produced by Young Smith, ‘One Hundred’ sees Brillsta deliver some beautiful love lines to his girl in the most charming of ways, thereby making a song that stands out from the crowd.

“There’s more to come from Brillsta and Trap Records Entertainment but ‘One Hundred’ is here and all for you to savour”, he told Tribune Online.

