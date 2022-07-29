Buhari has succeeded in taking our economy from top to bottom ― Dino Melaye

President Muhammadu Buhari has succeeded in taking the economy of this country from top to bottom, Nigeria’s once robust economy handed over to Mr President by the last administration in 2015 is in a state of anomie today.

A former senator who represented Kogi west at the national assembly, Senator Dino Melaye in a statement issued on Friday which was made available to Tribune Online noted that Nigerians will remember vividly when this administration during its campaign made the statement “From Top to Bottom” most Nigerians laughed in amusement, thinking it was just one of those campaign slogans. Little did we know it was a clear declaration of how our economy would be ruined…