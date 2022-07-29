Court sentences Hanifa’s killer to death by hanging

Justice Usman Naabba of the Kano State High Court has sentenced the proprietor of Noble Kids College, Abdulmalik Muhammmad Tanko, 38, and one Hashimu Isyaku, 38, to death by hanging for kidnapping and killing Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil of the school.

However, the convicts were convicted to five years each for conspiracy.

Last year, they conspired and kidnapped Hanifa from Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Islamic Foundation in Kano, and killed the girl.

The five-year-old girl was then buried in a shallow grave in Northwest Preparatory school, located at Kwanar Yan Ghana, in Nassarawa LGA, Kano

The prosecution team led by Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, in his…