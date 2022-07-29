Culture festival to hold from August 19 in Lagos

The Culture festival, a global event series organised by the Art of Living Foundation, has been confirmed to hold in Lagos from August 19 to 21.

Themed “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm”, the Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration. Through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue, attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.

Highlighting the essence of this year’s theme, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, said, “Today in the world, where there is so much…