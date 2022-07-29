Hajj 2022: Nigeria loses another pilgrim in Mecca

ANOTHER Nigerian pilgrim, Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, has died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

His death has brought to five the number of Nigerians who have died in the holy land during the 2022 hajj season.

The Executive Secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, announced the death of Zungeru in a statement from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Makun Lapai did not disclose the circumstances that surrounded the death of the pilgrim but said that the burial rites would be conducted by Saudi Arabia authorities.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Zungeru and beseeched Allah to give his family…