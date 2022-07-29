“How we killed our rivals and used their hands for rituals against attacks and arrest” ― Ogun cult leader

Leaders of one of the cult groups in Ogun State have narrated how they butchered their rivals to death and cut off their hands for the ritual to fortify them against attacks and from being arrested by security agencies.

The three cult leaders, who confessed to being leaders of the Aiye Confraternity, terrorising Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital were arrested by policemen from the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by Olatunji Disu, a deputy commissioner of Police.

The arrested cult leaders were identified as: Saeed Taiwo, Isaiah Babatunde and Oyede Sulaimon and they were reportedly responsibility for some of the killings of suspected cult members…