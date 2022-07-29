Nigeria must review 1999 Constitution to tackle insecurity —Arogbofa

Chief of Staff to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (retd), has urged the Federal Government to prevail on the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution in line with current realities to curb insecurity in the country.

Arogbofa, who also advocated the creation of National Technology village, that would cater for the low level of technology and enhance civil-military cooperation in technological breakthrough, said a special court should also be established for the prosecution of terrorists and bandits.

“The establishment of a Special Court to try terrorists and bandits would go a long way to fast track their prosecution and sentences….