Our poor economy – Tribune Online

That the Nigerian economy is crumbling is no longer news; the nation’s currency is a mere paper when compared with many other African countries not to talk of the western world. It is a slap on our face that the glorified giant of Africa is unable to stabilise its economy, no thanks to the ubiquitous corruption and other sleazes that encompass our governments.

The youths are the worst hit; unemployment has been their lot. Many of them are qualified for jobs but their government would not create any. The few vacancies that exist are being filled by the cronies of those in the corridors of power.

As we churn out graduands every year so is the unemployment index soaring with the…