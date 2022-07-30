7 topics to discuss on your first date

One of the most difficult things to do is to plan a date and make the right decisions on what to do and where to go. You need to know how to make your date feel comfortable, how to plan the date in a way where you can get to know each other, and how to not ruin the date with a bad choice.

There are a few things to keep in mind when trying to decide on topics to talk about on a first date. First, try to steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to an argument. Second, try to find common ground with your date so that you can have an enjoyable conversation. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

1. TALK ABOUT YOUR HOBBIES AND INTERESTS

First dates are stressful, but…