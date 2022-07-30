8 ways to control your anger in tough situations and remain calm

Have you ever been in a situation where you felt so angry that you couldn’t control your emotions? Maybe you were stuck in traffic, or maybe a colleague or family member did or said something that got your blood boiling.

Anger management is one of the most common challenges people face in their lifetime. You will come across tougher situations in life where you need to control your anger.

We all experience anger from time to time, it’s a natural human emotion. However, we also all want to know how to control our anger.

There are many techniques we can use to keep our anger from boiling over in tough situations.

If you’re feeling angry, there are a few things you can…