Covid-19, vaccines and exercise – Tribune Online

With the growing rate of previously vaccinated people still coming down with the COVID-19 infection, some keep- fit experts have advocated regular exercises as a way of reducing the incidence of COVID -19 infection. How true is this?

Gabriel (by SMS)

Science has confirmed that being physically active helps us feel better, and prevents or slows many diseases, including heart disease, cancer and other forms of ailments. Recently, some experts have added COVID 19 to this group of preventable diseases. The experts observed that being consistently inactive was a stronger risk factor for severe COVID-19 outcomes than any of the underlying issues. They therefore recommended that in…