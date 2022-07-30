FG launches SERVICOM charter for improved humanitarian service delivery

Ongoing efforts by Federal Government to improve service delivery in the public service gained a boost with the launch of the SERVICOM Charter for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Speaking at the launch, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo explained that the Ministry’s SERVICOM service charter is a veritable tool of guidance in the implementation of the Ministry’s programmes, activities, outcomes, output, key performance timeliness, objectives and targets.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo who was represented by the Director of Reform Coordination and…