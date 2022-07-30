Group urges INEC to extend PVC registration deadline, vows to mobilise 200,000 youths in Bauchi, Gombe

A Bauchi-based youth group, ‘Khamis Darazo Movement’ has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will mobilise not fewer than 200,000 youths in Bauchi and Gombe States for the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The group therefore called upon INEC to as a matter of necessity extend the July 31, 2022 deadline given for the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration to enable more Nigerians get registered for the PVC.

The group assured that it is mobilising 200,000 youths resident in Bauchi and Gombe States to get registered for their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and collect same in order to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming…