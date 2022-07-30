Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again days after testing negative

White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.” O’Connor said “there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.”

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for at least five days. He will isolate at the White House until he tests negative. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Word of Biden’s positive test came — he had been negative since Friday morning — just two hours after the White House announced a presidential visit to…