Life is US Inc, Don Crucifixto Entertainment team up with TAWI to spread love in Tanzania

The managements of Don Crucifixto Entertainment and Life Is Us Inc have announced their partnership with TAWI Development Organisation to spread love and support humanity in Tanzania.

Life is Us Inc and Don Crucifixto Entertainment are Nigerian based and affiliated organisations providing outreach to other nations, which shows the goodwill of the Nigerian people towards supporting others. Life Is Us Inc is a non-profit organization with it’s headquarters in the US and it’s mission is to empower children around the world while Don Crucifixto Entertainment keeps providing opportunities in the entertainment industry via movies, music, employment around the world.

Meanwhile,…