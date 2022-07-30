Niger Delta Ministry, NDDC plan PPP funding for mega projects

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) and Niger Delta Development Commission have planned a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to fund mega infrastructure projects in the region.

This is part of the resolutions contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a Two-Day Top Management Retreat of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

According to the communiqué there is be “focus on mega infrastructure projects through the adoption of Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a major funding option to mobilize private sector resources and multilateral agencies which would create a robust…