Nigerian pilgrims won’t overstay in Saudi Arabia, NAHCON assures

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday assured that with the stable progress being recorded in the inbound airlift of pilgrims back home, Nigerian pilgrims would not overstay their estimated time in Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen days into the inbound flight of pilgrims, which commenced on Friday, July 15, as of 2:33pm Saudi time (12:33pm Nigerian time), a total of 20,124 pilgrims had been airlifted back to Nigeria after the completion of this year’s Hajj in 46 flights.

This, according to NAHCON’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, represented an improvement of 17%, compared with the outbound flights within the same number of days, which…