Tobi Amusan and the racist rabble

This week, the sensational sprinter and track queen, Tobi Amusan, won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres hurdles, setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, followed up by a 12.06 seconds record in the final to take the gold medal. To those familiar with Amusan’s record, she had in fact once recorded a record 12.03 win in Nigeria, but improper documentation dented that effort. Amusan, the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion, is also a two-time African Games champion in the event, and won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles.

But as we read in Samuel Selvon’s The Lonely Londoners: “It is not we the…