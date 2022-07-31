2023: APC NWC member tasks INEC on diaspora voting

Ahead next general elections, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the integration of Nigerians in the Diaspora in the electoral process. Yakubu who incidentally is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

