CNL decries circulation of false recruitment information

Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), operators of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/CNL Joint Venture, had described, as false, the purported advertising of job positions doing the rounds in several media and online channels.

CNL General Manager, Policy, Government & Public Affairs (PGPA), Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement on Saturday made available to Tribune Online, decried the fake news, saying the recruitment exercise by Chevron in circulation was untrue.

