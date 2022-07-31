How to avoid getting duped when shopping in a Lagos open market

Buying goods in large commodity markets in Lagos such as Oshodi, Yaba, Eko, Iyana-Ipaja, Ile-Epo, and Agege is an avenue to get items at very cheap prices. However, the chances of being duped in such large commodity markets are also very high.

The large number of buyers and sellers in these markets has made it easy for criminal elements in the guise of sellers to come into the market. Thus, it is important to be alert and watch out for such dishonest individuals whenever you visit the market.

In order to avoid being duped when buying in large commodity markets in Lagos, below are tips to be followed.

1. Know the prices of goods ahead

