How to keep your bank account details and debit cards safe

Your bank account details and debit cards are important information that should not be handled with a lackadaisical attitude but with utmost care. This is because if these details or cards mistakenly get into the wrong hands, you are not only at the risk of losing your money but you may also get implicated if these details are used to perpetrate crimes.

There have been reported cases of card swapping whereby unsuspecting individuals have been robbed of their debit cards in the name of being helped at the ATM stand while some have lost huge amounts of money to robbers who cart away their ATM cards or mobile phones.

Despite the increase in awareness of these fraudulent…