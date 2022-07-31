NAFDAC secures 3 years imprisonment against falsified drug merchant in Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has secured a judgement of three years jail term fine against a falsified drugs merchant at the Federal High Court, Kano, Kano State.

In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos on Sunday, a 41-year-old man, Innocent Oparah, Friday was sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine for endangering lives of innocent consumers through the circulation of fake drugs.

“NAFDAC secured the conviction at the Federal High Court Kano presided over by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mark with charge No FHC/KN /51/2019.”

“The convict was charged to court…