NDLEA busts hemp, codeine joint in Kano, arrests 51 suspects

By
Headliners
-
1


NDLEA hemp codeine Kano ,diverting shipment to Lome, Gunmen kill NDLEA officer, Gunmen kill NDLEA officer, NDLEA promises to give priority, NDLEA fails to defend spending, NDLEA burns over 24 tons of illicit drugs in Osun, Why 12 Dockworkers are still in detention —NDLEA, NDLEA arrests fake soldier, NDLEA busts interstate cartels, NDLEA arrests 60 suspects, NDLEA arrest drug traffickers, NDLEA intercepts heroin, NDLEA uncovers large farm of marijuana in Kano, NDLEA Meth consignments Lagos


The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command, has arrested 51 suspected drug abusers at a restaurant (name withheld) where they allegedly turned the place into a drug joint, located at Lamido Cresent in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad Idris, Commandant of the NDLEA in Kano disclosed that the operatives of the agency conducted the raid on the Restaurant, following a public outcry and complaints it received from residents of the area.

”During the raid, we’re able to arrest 51 suspects which include: 34 males, 17 females. 14 of the male were underage between the age of 14 to 16…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR