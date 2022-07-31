NDLEA busts hemp, codeine joint in Kano, arrests 51 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command, has arrested 51 suspected drug abusers at a restaurant (name withheld) where they allegedly turned the place into a drug joint, located at Lamido Cresent in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad Idris, Commandant of the NDLEA in Kano disclosed that the operatives of the agency conducted the raid on the Restaurant, following a public outcry and complaints it received from residents of the area.

”During the raid, we’re able to arrest 51 suspects which include: 34 males, 17 females. 14 of the male were underage between the age of 14 to 16…