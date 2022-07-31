NDLEA intercepts 2.7m Tramadol drugs on London/Dubai-bound flights in Lagos

No fewer than Two Million Seven Hundred and Fifty (2,750,000) tablets of Tramadol 225mg weighing 1,650 kilograms worth One Billion Three Hundred and Seventy Five Million Naira (N1,375,000,000) have been intercepted at the Apapa port in Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The consignment packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container number SUDU 7538656 on Saturday 30th July following credible intelligence.

This comes on the heels of similar efforts by anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja that thwarted bids by drug traffickers to…