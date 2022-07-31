Okotie to Shehu Sani: I am not seeking power

Rev Chris Okotie has reacted to widely held views that he is seeking political power with his call for an Interim Government.

Recently, Senator Shehu Sani urged the Reverend in a tweet to jettison his interim government campaign and revive his FRESH party and join the Presidential race.

Speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie said, although he appreciates the contribution of individuals to the debate, the objective of his campaign is to sell the idea of restructuring, reconstruction and reconciliation through the inauguration of an Interim Government, not that he is seeking political…