Soludo promise to end trafficking activities in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has promised to do everything humanly possible to end all activities of human trafficking in Anambra State.

He said his administration through the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, was already in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), to achieve the said purpose.

Soludo, who made the promise through his Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hon. Ify Obinabo, during awareness campaign against activities of human trafficking in Nigeria, to commemorate the 2022 World Day Against Human Trafficking, held in Awka, over the weekend.

“Millions of people globally are suffering because of…