USAID, BA-N launch radio drama to support social behaviour change in Ebonyi

Breakthrough Action NIgeria (BA-N), a civil society organisation with support from USAID, has developed an Igbo radio drama segment to improve the practice of 17 priority health behaviours among pregnant women, new mothers, newborn babies, infants, and children under five years in Ebonyi State.

BA-N Senior Deputy Project Director (FP and Malaria) Dr Shittu Abdu-Aguye, stated this during the occasion of the official unveiling of JIDE KA IJI radio program held at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

According to him, despite the ongoing efforts of government, and the intervention of USAID implementing partners and other donor-funded activities in the state, there is…