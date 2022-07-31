You are born for a purpose (I)

If your life will count you must understand you are born for a purpose.

“Having a purpose is the difference between making a living and making a life. “ Tom Thiss

You are alive to execute a divine agenda. This understanding is foundational and fundamental to making your life to count.

This perspective of knowing you are alive by the deliberate design of God will not only boost your self-esteem but also make you know your life has meaning.

“What you do in your life is only ever as good as why you do it. That why, or purpose, is defined in almost all dictionaries as the “…reason for existence.” When we apply the powerful concept of purpose to our lives and…