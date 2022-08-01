All government-owned airports have approach, landing aids ― NAMA MD

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has affirmed that all Federal and State Government owned airports in the country have approach and landing navigational aids, as well as Satellite Based Performance Based Navigation procedures that can enable aircraft to operate at any time of the day in these airports.

Making this revelation in Lagos at the 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), held in Lagos was the Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok.

Pwajok who was a panel discussant at the event noted that the idea of tagging some airports in the country as “sunrise” or “sunset airports” was misplaced, saying;…