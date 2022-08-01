Arewa Coalition faults Babachir, Dogara, says they’re not fighting for Christians

The Arewa Coalition for Good Governance (ACGG) has said the hardline positions of Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Lawal Babachir, former speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Adamawa Lawmaker, Senator Ishaku Abbo over the issue of Muslim -Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are based on selfish interest.

According to the coalition, their anger was based on the premise that none of them was picked as the running mate and not on the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket as it is projected.

“At a time when all critical stakeholders of APC are supposed to be working for unity and progress of the party during the forthcoming 2023 general…