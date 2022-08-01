Arigbabu: Excellence in service of humanity and God

NOT a few continue to remark and celebrate his accomplishments as the first ‘indigenous’ Vice-Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode (TASUED), where he stood out as an academic/administrator devoted to the high task of ensuring the imparting of knowledge through innovative technologies and within a work environment that is conducive, warm and enlivened. In any case, he could not have envisioned a less than stellar academic environment when and where he was to preside having grown out of the quest for academic excellence in both the study of education and the technology of education teaching. With Bachelor and Master degrees in Mathematics…