Buhari inaugurates agric mechanisation institute in Nasarawa

The federal government, on Monday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The ceremony was performed by President Muhammadu Buhari through his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Speaking at the event, Gambari who was also represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Development Strategies, Abdullahi Omaki, said the present administration will continue to leverage on science and technology in its bid to transform agriculture in the country.

He said the establishment of the institute was part of the ongoing effort by the Buhari’s…