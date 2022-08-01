Customs vow to enforce 100% examination of cargoes

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, concluded the destruction of pharmaceutical drugs concealed in 48 containers in Epe area of Lagos. This is even as the Service vowed to continue to enforce 100 per cent examination of cargoes at the ports.

Addressing journalists on Monday after the conclusion of the exercise in Epe, the ACG, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari explained that the exercise which started last Thursday was a huge success.

According to ACG Dankingari, “Whatever has a beginning must have an end. The weather has been on our side. The destruction exercise has been a success.

“When compared to what we get at other dump sites,…